Brickbat: Bad Call

A British court sentenced Justin Lee Price, 19, to six weeks in jail for tweeting a racist message to soccer player Marcus Rashford. After Rashford missed a penalty kick in England's Euro 2020 finals loss to Italy, Price tweeted: "YOU F****** STUPID N***** MISSING A FREE PEN MY DEAD NAN COULD HAVE SCORED THAT." Price pleaded guilty to sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network.

