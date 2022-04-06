DISNEY CRUISE SHIP Employee Caught On Camera Molesting 11-Yr-Old Girl In Elevator…Disney Security Guard Investigating Sexual Assault Told “Keep your mouth shut!”…Disney Quietly Flew Accused Molester To India

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

While Disney makes headlines for its support of LGBTQ+ kids and condemns Florida lawmakers for their recently-passed anti-grooming bill, it’s important to remind the public of Disney’s history of covering up pedophilia within their company. It seems to be on-trend that they want to perpetuate the sexual grooming of children. Back in 2014, a Disney Cruise Line steward, 36-year-old Ahmed Sofyan, was charged with two counts of molestation and one count of false imprisonment after holding a 13-year-old girl in an unoccupied cabin and molesting her. When this story was released, an ex-Disney Cruise officer spoke out, reporting a similar...



Read More...