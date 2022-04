Dr. Bryan Ardis Rips Into Dr. Fauci & Adds “Remdesivir had 50%+ death rate in Africa trials” (Video)

Dr. Bryan Ardis, who has treated more than 10,000 patients from around the world, spoke out about the deadly drug that Dr. Anthony Fauci promoted as a COVID treatment instead of known treatments that have little adverse effects. According to Dr. Ardis, when Remdesivir was used in Africa trials, there was a 50%+ death rate. …



Read More...