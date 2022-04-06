Durbin: We Shouldn’t Vote on Title 42 cAmendment Due to ‘Urgency and Emergency’ of COVID Spending Bill

April 6, 2022

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Senate Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) argued against voting on an amendment to the coronavirus spending bill on Title 42 by stating doing so would delay passage of the spending bill that he hopes “would have a sense of urgency and emergency” to it. Host Chuck Todd asked, “COVID relief funding is something that’s needed. I know you’re going to say they’re playing politics here, you know there are some Democratic votes for this. Why not include the amendment on Title 42, what’s the downside?”



