Floating Mines In Black Sea Threaten Grain And Oil Trade, Officials Warn

April 6, 2022

The risk of hitting floating mines in the major Black Sea shipping route is adding to perils for the few merchant ships still sailing in the region, and governments must ensure safe passage to keep supply chains running, maritime officials said according to Reuters. The Black Sea – whose waters are shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey, as well as the warring Ukraine and Russia – is key for shipping grain, oil and oil products. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of laying mines in the Black Sea, and in recent days, Turkish and Romanian military diving teams...



