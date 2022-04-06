General Milley Downplays Kicking Out Troops over Vaccine Mandate

April 6, 2022

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley downplayed the effect of kicking out troops from the military for not complying with the Biden administration’s military vaccine mandate, even amid threats from China and Russia and recruiting difficulties in the Army. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), a Navy veteran, asked Milley Tuesday at a House Armed Services Committee hearing if it was worth sacrificing the military’s total number of troops for vaccine mandates.



