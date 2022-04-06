Going Down! Mortgage Rates Keep Rising, UP 68.75% Under Biden While Mortgage Payments UP 27.25% As Mortgage Applications Decline 6.3% From One Week Earlier

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Mortgage applications are going down as expectations of monetary tightening send mortgage rates soaring. Mortgage applications decreased 6.3 percent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending April 1, 2022. The Refinance Index decreased 10 percent from the previous week and was 62 percent lower than the same week one year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 3 percent from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 3 percent compared with the previous week and was 9 percent lower than the same week one year...



Read More...