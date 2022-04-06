Incredible moment single Ukrainian tank takes on entire Russian convoy, destroying multiple armoured vehicles near Kyiv —>> Videos

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Footage shows a lone Ukrainian tank ambushing Russian vehicles in Nova Basan The T-64 was able to fire several rounds at the invaders, destroying two vehicles It concealed itself behind a house and thread its shells between other buildings Kyiv claimed close to 20,000 Russian troops have now been killed since Feb. 24 Incredible video footage has emerged of what appears to be a lone Ukrainian tank destroying several Russian armoured vehicles less than 50 miles from Kyiv. The footage, collected by a drone and published by a Ukrainian volunteer unit on Telegram, shows what appears to be a single...



Read More...