Jury finds Larry Ray guilty on all counts in Sarah Lawrence sex cult trial

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sarah Lawrence College sex-cult leader Larry Ray was convicted Tuesday afternoon on all counts by a Manhattan jury — ending a yearslong prosecution launched after the fiend’s tyrannical abuse of a group of young people was exposed in a magazine article. Ray, 62, faces life in prison when he is sentenced by Manhattan federal Judge Lewis Liman later this year. Throughout the monthlong trial, prosecutors and victims painted Ray as a calculating predator who asserted control over a group of college students and others to enrich himself as the leader of a criminal organization he dubbed “The Ray Family.”



Read More...