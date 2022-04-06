Kamala Builds Border Wall Around White House To Stop Staffers From Escaping

April 6, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As Kamala Harris staffers continue to leave the White House in droves, citing a toxic work environment and the sounds of incessant cackling echoing through the halls, the White House has remedied the issue by constructing a 12-foot border fence around the property.

