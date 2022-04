Kenosha County ravaged by BLM riots flips red after decades of Dem leadership

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Wisconsin's Kenosha County executive flipped red for the first time in decades after the city gained widespread attention amid damaging riots and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Voters elected Samantha Kerkman on April 5th as the county executive. -excerpt- It is the first time a woman will serve in the position and the first time since at least 1998 that a Republican has been elected.



Read More...