No, Russian cosmonauts were not making a pro-Ukraine statement with their spacesuits

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A NASA astronaut who just returned from the International Space Station says his Russian counterparts who boarded the ISS wearing yellow and blue spacesuits were not doing so to support Ukraine. Mark Vande Hei, who returned to Earth on March 30 after nearly a year in space, said the yellow and blue colors represent the university the Russian cosmonauts attended. "I think the folks that wore them had no idea that people would perceive that as anything to do with Ukraine," Vande Hei said in a press conference Tuesday. "All three of them happen to be associated with the same...



