Now That He Has Children, Local Man Starting To Side With The Lame, Mean Parents In All Disney Movies

April 6, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HAMPTON FALLS, IA—Local man Paul Brexton grew up on Disney movies, enjoying and identifying with the edginess, wit, and rebellious teenage attitude of characters like Ariel, Aladdin, and Mulan. But now that he's older and has children of his own, Brexton has admitted that he's really starting to side with the lame, mean, stuffy parents in all Disney movies and TV shows instead.

