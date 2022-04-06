Peter Schiff: America Is Heading For Stagflation

April 6, 2022

Most people seem to think that tighter monetary policy will bring on a recession, but they believe that it will solve the inflation problem. In his podcast, Peter Schiff explained why they’ve got it half right. We are heading toward a recession, but it’s not going to solve the inflation problem. In reality, we’re heading for stagflation. Inflation is a problem globally, but the only major central bank talking about fighting inflation is the Fed. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan continue to hold interest rates down and run quantitative easing, despite rising prices in both economies....



