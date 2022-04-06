President Barack Obama Returns To White House After Growing Tired Of Working Remotely

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Barack Obama has returned to the White House after growing tired of working remotely. The President said it was time to work in the Oval Office once again, after over a year of being the president from his Martha's Vineyard estate. "Normally, a President can only hold office for 2 terms," said Barack Obama to other elites gathered at the White House. "But we found this little loophole where you just take a 3rd term anyway by working online." According to sources, Obama explained that working from home was fun for a while, but he just needed to...



Read More...