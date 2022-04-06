Rapper’s Family Defends Corpse at Nightclub– “It’s What He Would Have Wanted” (Warning: Graphic Video)

Rapper Goonew‘s family says those criticizing the memorial service for the artist, where his dead body was propped up on stage at a D.C. nightclub, is nobody else’s business. The artist’s mother and sister, Patrice and Ariana Morrow, told TMZ… When they first met with the funeral home, Patrice made it clear she didn’t want anyone looking down on her son. They wanted him to be propped up on display after seeing other services do something similar. The crown on his head was the funeral home’s idea… because he was known as the “King of Maryland.” His family says he...



