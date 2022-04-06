Russia, Close to Default on Debt, Pays Bondholders in Rubles

April 6, 2022

Russia edged closer to a potential default on its international debt on Wednesday as it paid dollar bondholders in rubles and said it would continue to do so as long as its foreign exchange reserves are blocked by sanctions. The United States on Monday stopped Russia from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from frozen reserves held at U.S. banks, saying Moscow had to choose between draining its dollar reserves at home and default. Russia has not defaulted on its external debt since reneging on payments due after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, but its bonds have...



