Sad: Florida Students Ranked Last In The Nation In Subject Of ‘Teacher’s Sex Life’

April 6, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TALLAHASSEE, FL—In a recent study conducted by the Department of Education, it was found that Florida students K-3 are quickly improving in math and reading. Unfortunately, they have fallen to dead last in the nation in one crucial area: intimate knowledge of their teachers' sex lives.

