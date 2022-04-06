Small things to do before the world descends into hell

April 6, 2022 | Tags: LIVING FREEDOM

This is not going to be a bitching-about-how-things-are post. I’ve done a lot of those lately — with plenty of obvious reason, as we all know — but I don’t like feeling so moved to grouse. Grousing is popular, and good grousers who write well and warn us of the perils we’re in deserve their rewards. It’s just a pity that the faithful doers and how-toers and other problem solvers (like those publishing the daily details of prepping) don’t usually draw as large an audience. Or they draw an audience that does a quick skim, tells itself, “Oh yeah. I’ve…



Read More...