Socialised Healthcare: Cancer Waiting Time Targets Missed in 98% of NHS England Areas

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The socialised healtchare system in England failed to meet its own cancer waiting time target in 98 per cent of areas, analysis has revealed. Only two of the 107 areas in England covered by the National Health System (NHS) met the cancer waiting time target set out by NHS ENgland, which states that no more than fifteen per cent of people who revieced an urgent warning should have to wait more than two months to begin treatment. The analysis of government figures, conducted by Sky News, found that only Bolton and Calderdale, both in West Yorkshire, actually met the target,...



