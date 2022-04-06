Stacey Abrams Goes From Poor Politician to Multimillionaire by Losing an Election

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sometimes, it pays to come in last. Just ask Stacey Abrams.As the Democratic nominee, she took a shot at becoming Georgia’s governor in 2018.Upon final count, she’d been bested by Republican Brian Kemp.But why let a loss affect whether one wins? She simply refused to speak failure into existence. “Is [Brian] the legitimate governor-elect of Georgia?” Jake Tapper asked her at the time.She didn’t say yes:“He is the person who won the adequate number of votes to become the governor. … Words have meaning. I spent my lifetime, not only as an attorney, but as a writer. And I’m careful...



