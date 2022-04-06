The Left: Conform or Else

Recall the theme of Joe Biden's presidential address, "Unity”. Well, that was a bunch of bovine excrement, as we would say here in Texas. The real theme of Biden's speech, and the mantra of the progressive socialist left is "conformity". And if you actually paid attention to Biden's address you would have surmised the consequences and ramifications of non-conformity. Simply stated, you will be disparaged, denigrated, demeaned, arrested, targeted, and unconstitutionally detained.Fifteen months into the Biden administration along with leftist control of the US House and Senate and what have we experienced?Last week was a very clear indicator that if...



