'Very difficult to talk': Visibly emotional Zelensky shocked by Bucha horror

April 6, 2022

Zelensky speech: Visibly emotional leader speaks to press on streets of Bucha: A visibly emotional Volodymyr Zelensky today stood motionless as he surveyed the scene of utter devastation he encountered in the town of Bucha, with dozens of bodies shot at close range laying on the empty streets. The Ukrainian President appeared overwhelmed at seeing the carnage in the town, admitting he finds 'it very difficult to talk when you see what they've done here'. On the streets of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, the bodies of civilians have laid scattered, many with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of...



