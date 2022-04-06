Will Democrats Make It About Trump – Again?

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There is a consensus that the Democratic Party is in trouble with midterm elections seven months away. The polls say it, the issues say it and history says it: The coming election is the type of election that the party in power loses big. And to some Democrats, only one man can save the party from disaster: Donald Trump. Of course, many Democrats have tried to make Trump the issue for the last six years. But after last November's Virginia governor election -- in which the Democratic candidate, Terry McAuliffe, tried very hard to make about Trump, only to lose...



Read More...