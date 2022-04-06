Zelensky: Post-war Ukraine Will Be Like Israel, Won’t Be ‘Liberal, European’

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday post-war Ukraine will likely be modeled as a “big Israel” in terms of security with self-protection, and will no longer be a “liberal European” city. “Ukraine will definitely not be what we wanted it to be from the beginning. It is impossible. Absolutely liberal, European – it will not be like that. It [Ukraine] will definitely come from the strength of every house, every building, every person,” Zelensky said at a press briefing. “We will become a ‘big Israel’ with its own face. We will not be surprised if we have representatives of...



