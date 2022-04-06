Zelensky tells UN Security Council Russia has committed worst atrocities since WWII

April 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

April 5, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) BUCHA, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes, accusing the Kremlin’s troops of the worst atrocities since World War II. Zelensky urged the council to “act immediately” on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his country, calling for Russia to be expelled from the Security Council. Zelensky called on the 15-member council, which aims to ensure international peace and security, to “remove Russia as an aggressor and a source of war,...



