'All in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here': Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall, 39, wounded in Kyiv blast tweets photo of injuries and says 'I've lost half a leg and foot on the other side – one hand's being put together, one eye is not working'

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall shared his first update on Thursday since being injured in a blast outside Kyiv while reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying despite the fact that he's lost both feet, a leg, an eye and most of his hearing, he feels 'pretty damn lucky to be here.'



