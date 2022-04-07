AMERICA Prayer Vigil – 08 April 2022 [Prayer]

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Join with fellow FREEPERS to pray for AMERICA: For those in Authority in Government, Family, Military, Business, Healthcare, Education, Churches, and the Media.I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone: for kings and all those in authority that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. ~ 1 Timothy 2:1-2Religion Forum threads labeled [Prayer] are closed to debate of any kind. Never Apologize to the Mob At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will...



Read More...