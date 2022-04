Areas In US Experiencing Most Infection Are The Most “Vaccine” Compliant

April 7, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

If you believe as I do, that covid is not natural but rather man made, then these latest numbers should frighten you. Report: NIH advisers SHRED documents detailing work Fauci’s agency did with Wuhan lab during Obama era SMOKING GUN: Military documents prove Fauci lied about gain of function coronavirus research in Wuhan – #ArrestFauci …



Read More...