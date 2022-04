Canadians Furious Over New Don’t Say ‘Eh’ Bill

April 7, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

OTTAWA, Canada—A swarm of protesters descended on Parliament Hill today to protest the recently proposed and controversial “Don’t Say ‘Eh’” bill.

