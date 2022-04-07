Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 7-April-2022

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

April 7, 2022Thursday of the 5th week of Lent (optional commemoration of Saint John Baptist de la Salle, Priest) Saint John Baptist De La Salle Roman Catholic Church, Staten Island, NY Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Violet.First readingGenesis 17:3-9 ©Abraham, the father of a multitude of nationsAbram bowed to the ground and God said this to him, ‘Here now is my covenant with you: you shall become the father of a multitude of nations. You shall no longer be called Abram; your name shall be Abraham, for I make you father of a multitude of nations. I will make you most...



Read More...