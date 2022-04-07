‘Contagious vaccines’ coming soon!

Free will and bodily autonomy are soon to be quaint memories of a bygone era, fleeting, sepia-toned visions hovering somewhere in the dusty attic of our minds. Scientists are currently developing “self-spreading vaccines” that could transmit themselves to others in close proximity. According to National Geographic, they are feverishly working, engaged in experiments to come up with a vaccine that will spread to unvaccinated people—or even animals—as if by osmosis. The report states that the scientists are currently developing “contagious vaccines” for Ebola, bovine tuberculosis, and Lassa fever, a viral disease spread by rats. The scientists are also planning to...



