Costco Now Offering Convenient Payment Plans On Ground Beef (satire)

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ISSAQUAH, WA—The popular retail store Costco has announced that due to rising costs created by inflation and food shortages they will now be offering customers payment plan options to pay for beef. "I didn't know how I was going to pay for a pack of ground beef, but now that Costco is offering easy payment plans, I can pay it off over time," said Dan Bilsby, a local Costco patron. "Now I can afford to eat roast without picking up 3 extra jobs! Thanks, Costco!" According to sources, for a limited time, Costco is selling all beef with zero percent...



