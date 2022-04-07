County clarifies correct way to fill out ballot-by-mail carrier envelopes

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Medina County Elections Department is urging registered, qualified voters who vote absentee to take great care in filling out the required mail-in ballot carrier envelope. In the March 1 Primary Election, 14 voters committed errors in filling out the carrier envelope, according to Medina County Elections Administrator Lupe Torres. To help voters avoid the same mistakes that could result in their ballots not being counted, Torres provided instructions for correctly filling out the required information (see examples for correct ways to enter information). This information will be contained in the absentee packet mailed by the elections office to qualified,...



Read More...