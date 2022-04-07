Exercise shown to release protein reducing bowel cancer risk (Releases IL-6 from 30 min of moderate exercise)

Scientists at Newcastle University have shown that physical activity causes the cancer-fighting protein, interleukin-6 (IL-6), to be released into the bloodstream which helps repair the DNA of damaged cells. The findings, published in the International Journal of Cancer, sheds new light on the importance of moderate activity in the fight against the life-threatening illness and could help develop treatments in the future. Repairing DNA Dr. Sam Orange, Lecturer in Exercise Physiology at Newcastle University, said: "Previous scientific evidence suggests that more exercise is better for reducing bowel cancer risk as the more physical activity people do, the lower their chances...



