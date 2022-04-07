GEICO apologizes, reverses course after inviting Linda Sarsour to speak at company event The pro-Palestinian activist has been widely accused of anti-Semitism Facebook Twitter Comments Print

The pro-Palestinian activist has been widely accused of anti-SemitismProperty and casualty insurer GEICO landed in hot water with several Jewish advocacy groups this week after inviting pro-Palestinian activist and accused antisemite Linda Sarsour to headline a company event. Following backlash, the company owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway apologized and said it had scrapped the event. GEICO issued a statement Thursday apologizing for the company's "initial plan" to invite Sarsour to speak at its "internal event" celebrating Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) Heritage Month, adding that on Tuesday, they "quickly canceled the event."



