Gospel of John Ch. 16 and Ephesians Ch. 5

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"I have yet many things to say unto you, but ye cannot bear them now. Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come." "These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world." "See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the...



Read More...