Hall of Famer, involved in fatal Florida crash A blood sample was taken "for investigation of impairment," police said.

Pro wrestling Hall of Fame member Tamara Lynn “Sunny” Sytch was involved in a fatal, three-car crash in Florida and police are investigating her for possible "impairment," authorities said. Sytch, 49, was behind the wheel of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz when she rear-ended a Kia that was stopped at a traffic signal, police said in a statement on Tuesday. The incident happened on North Yonge Street in the city of Ormond Beach, just north of Daytona Beach, at 8:28 p.m. on March 25. The Kia's driver, Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, 75, died from his injuries, authorities said. The impact caused Lasseter's car...



