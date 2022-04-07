'If I Did 1/100 Of What Hunter Biden Did, I’d Be In Jail For The Rest Of My Life': Eric Trump

Authored by Harry Lee and Steve Lance via The Epoch Times,

There are no “equal scales of justice” in the United States, and the mainstream media has been covering up for the Biden family, according to Eric Trump, the second son of former President Donald Trump.

“Based on their approval rating, [the mainstream media] is really damaged because they’ve got 7 percent approval rating in this country. It’s horrible. People don’t trust them anymore,” Eric Trump told NTD’s “Capitol Report” over the weekend.

Eric Trump at the Stop the Steal rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Jenny Jing/The Epoch Times)

In October 2021, a Gallup poll showed that only 7 percent of adult Americans have “a great deal” of trust in the media. Combined with 29 percent “a fair amount” of trust, they represent the second-lowest confidence level since Gallup first tracked such data in 1972. Another 29 percent of the public has “not very much” trust, and 34 percent have “none at all.”

“If I did 1/100 of what Hunter Biden did, I’d be in jail for the rest of my life,” said Eric, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Hunter Biden, the sole surviving son of President Joe Biden, has been involved in controversy for years, particularly concerning his business dealings while his father was vice president. Hunter Biden made $50,000 a month as a board member for Ukraine-based Burisma while his father was charged by Obama with helping improve the country’s governmental practices.

On March 28 and 29, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) released bank records showing payments were made to Hunter Biden from a Chinese Communist Party-linked company. “The evidence is stunning, and it is growing,” said Johnson.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has been investigating Hunter Biden for his possible tax fraud, according to the younger Biden.

Later last year, a New York art gallery helped Hunter Biden sell his artwork. The arrangement was criticized in a CNN interview with Walter Shaub, the Obama administration’s Government Ethics Office director, as setting a precedent that is “perfect for funneling bribes.”

Hunter Biden (L) embraces his father, President-elect Joe Biden, in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 7, 2020. (Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP Photo)

“The mainstream media hasn’t mentioned Hunter Biden’s name in 258 days. There’s a serious problem with that. They let him skirt by. They carry Joe Biden’s water,” Eric Trump said.

According to media watchdog NewsBusters, the corporate media didn’t mention Hunter Biden from July 12, 2021—when NBC talked about the ethics of his art sale—until March 16, 2022, when The New York Times admitted the authenticity of his laptop.

On March 30, The Washington Post confirmed the laptop story as well.

When the New York Post first reported on Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020, the mainstream media overwhelmingly discredited the report. Some social media sites, such as Facebook and Twitter, quickly suppressed the report. Twitter locked the newspaper’s account for more than two weeks.

Eric Trump said the corporate media has been covering up for Hunter’s father Joe Biden as well. He said if his father had said 1/100 of the “stupid things” Biden said, the media and the left would call for implementing Article 25 of the Constitution to remove the president.

The elder Biden has been frequently caught uttering gaffes during his public appearances.

“But again, they’re on that side, and they’ll do anything to cover up for him and let him get away with just about anything under the sun,” said Eric.

“You don’t have equal scales of justice in this country. You don’t have equal media coverage. The media is the propaganda wing of the left-wing party. And I think that [has] become very clear to all Americans.”

Hunter Biden has acknowledged his actions didn’t look good but denied doing anything wrong. President Biden has repeatedly defended his son.

On April 3, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said President Biden believes that his son didn’t break the law.

“The president is confident that his family did the right thing,” Klain told ABC. “But again, I want to just be really clear: these are actions by Hunter and his brother, they’re private matters, they don’t involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.”