Jesse Watters Primetime, 4/6/22, The Pelosi Probes

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Jesse talking about Biden nominating as SEC commissioner Jaime Lizarraga, currently a senior adviser to Nancy Pelosi. SEC is investigating several companies for fraud. Pelosi's son is involved with those companies. Other people have been prosecuted, but not Paul. Starts at about 17:38 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFSkOYcsGgI



