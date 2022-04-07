Judge Acquits J6 Protester in First Defeat for DOJ

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

D.C. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden today delivered a major blow to the Justice Department’s aggressive prosecution of January 6 protesters. Following a bench trial this week for Matthew Martin, a New Mexico man charged with the most common misdemeanors related to the Capitol protest, McFadden found Martin not guilty on all counts. It is the first acquittal in a January 6 case; nearly 800 Americans have been arrested and charged, mostly on petty offenses, for their involvement in the four-hour disturbance that day. Martin was arrested a year ago on four counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building,...



Read More...