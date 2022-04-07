Milley, Austin Agree Giving China Intelligence on Russia Was Bad, Despite Biden Staffers Doing Just That

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday inadvertently agreed that the U.S. sharing intelligence with China on Russia was bad, despite Biden administration staffers doing exactly that. Under questioning from Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Austin said that U.S. intelligence reports are not made public in order to protect sources and methods “so that we don’t lose capability.”



