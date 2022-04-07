Near disaster aboard New York to Paris flight frightens pilots, passengers

Pilots nearly lost control of their Boeing 777 during an Air France flight from New York to Paris in what French aviation investigators on Wednesday labeled a “serious incident.” “Arrrgh — yes — stop, stop” one of the pilots was heard saying on Air France Flight 011, which departed Kennedy Airport on Monday night and was about to land at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Tuesday morning when the near-disaster struck. The jet aborted its landing and embarked on a “go around,” in which pilots circle back to an airport for another landing attempt. Pilots could not talk...



