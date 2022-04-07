NEWS FROM WASHINGTON: General Order Relating to the Railroad and Telegraph Superintendence; Probable Flight of the Rebels from Virginia (4/7/1862)

WAR DEPARTMENT, WASHINGTON, D.C., April 5, 1862. D.C. McCALLUM, having been appointed Colonel in the volunteer service, he is assigned to special duty in the War Department, as Military Superintendent of Railroads. AREON STAYER, having been appointed Colonel in the volunteer service, he is assigned to special duty in the War Department, as Military Superintendent of all the telegraph lines in the United States. EDWARDS S. SANFORD, having been appointed Colonel in the volunteer service, he is assigned to special service in the War Department, as Military Supervisor of telegraphic dispatches and army intelligence throughout the United States. They will...



