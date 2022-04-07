Nintedanib found effective for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (Overcame drug resistance to imatinib – “significantly inhibited” cancer)

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A research team led by Prof. Liu Qingsong and Liu Jing from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has recently found that nintedanib, a multikinase inhibitor of the receptor tyrosine kinase FGFR/VEGFR/PDGFR, could be used in the treatment of drug-resistant gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs). Results were published in Molecular Oncology. GISTs are mesenchymal tumors that usually occur in the gastrointestinal tract. Nearly 85% of GISTs bear oncogenic mutations in mast/stem cell growth factor receptor (KIT). As the first-line therapy, imatinib has significantly improves GIST patient survival. However, most patients eventually experience disease...



Read More...