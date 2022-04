Our Enemies Have Pulled Their Masks Off – Now, We Must Advance Upon Them! (Video)

Every day that the enemies of liberty are left to continue to push their lawless agenda, it only emboldens them to continue their attacks upon the people. Take Klaus Schwab advisor Yuval Noah Harari, for example. This man has so seared his conscience that he is unashamedly speaking as a dictator about hacking people and …



Read More...