Podcasts from 2020 from Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon About Hunter Biden's Laptop

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

These links are to some of Rudy Giuliani's podcasts from 2020, and some of Steve Bannon's Warroom Pandemic podcasts before the Presidential election, where information about Hunter Biden's laptop was discussed. The dominant media lied about this information or ignored it. This is before the laptop was publicly disclosed, but has a discussion of Biden family corruption. May 1, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkzdQaHZ9Fo&ab_channel=RudyW.Giuliani This is before the laptop was publicly disclosed, but has a discussion of Biden family corruption. September 30, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAINznWcX50&ab_channel=RudyW.Giuliani The New York Post's article that broke the news on October 14, 2020: https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/ October 14, 2020 (this may...



