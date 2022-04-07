Prodigal Son Breaks News To Dad That He Spent His Entire Inheritance On Gender Studies Degree

April 7, 2022

ISRAEL—According to sources, a local man's youngest son asked his father for his share of his inheritance, only to set off for a distant country and squander his wealth on a gender studies degree. The son reportedly came to his senses after graduating and realized the only job he could find was feeding pigs.

