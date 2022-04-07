Rare kangaroo as 'white as a sheet of paper' is seen bounding through the outback

Rare white kangaroo was photographed in outback Queensland this week Experts believe it is likely to be a leucistic kangaroo, rather than an albino Typically, when pigmented creatures such as kangaroos have white fur, feathers or scales, they are often believed to be albino. Paul Oliver, the Queensland Museum Curator of Vertebrates, believes the 'creature' spotted at Longreach was actually a leucistic kangaroo. 'Just looking at the picture, it looks to have black eyes, it's hard to see for sure but that suggests it's not an albino,' he told the ABC. 'You can have true albino, which you need to...



