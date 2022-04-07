Regime change on the table?

Two major themes seem to be spouted more and more on both mainstream and alternative press pages these days. One is “we are closer to nuclear war than ever before.” The other is urgent need for regime change in certain countries.

We here at TPOL think the one meme is overblown. While nuclear war is always a possibility, we believe that history shows several things. First, we are far below the levels of tension and fear that created the conditions for near-nuclear confrontations in the past: such as confrontations over Berlin, Cuba, and even Vietnam and Israel. The claims today are hype – fear intended to ramp up support for DC’s crazy policies and Ukraine as this paragon of democracy and courage.

But the other one? Absolutely. There IS an urgent and critical need for regime change in several countries. It is just that we don’t agree with WHICH countries need regime change. The American and British Commonwealth and European media is fixated and oddly united on the need for President Putin to be removed. An action demanded by Uncle Joe and the British and German premiers. And even the Pope! And a number of them (as Jim Bell reminded me with his recent comment on AP – Assassination Politics) have blatantly called for Vladimir Putin to be murdered.

But we here at TPOL do NOT believe that Russia needs regime change. Nor that Russian regime change will improve conditions in Russia and the world.

So where?

Let us submit for your consideration that the regimes that need to be changed most urgently are two.

First, Uncle Joe needs to retire. Or be retired. The evidence is clear that he not only is incompetent – as much or more so that the likes of Wilson, Harding, or FDR. But that he is committing and has committed and conspired to commit various crimes, both before he “won” election and now that he has been in office. That however incompetent he is, he is the titular and practical head of a criminal family gang. And his regime has both severely damaged both the Fifty States AND the world.

Second, the corrupt demagogue that rules the Ukraine needs to repair to his home in friendly Switzerland – or find a place on one of HIS yachts (on one belonging to the many Ukrainian plutocrats) to retire. And let someone else – hopefully a truly broad group of people – take power in Ukraine and end the fighting.

Please note – Jim and others – that we do not believe that either of these regime changes require assassination. Nor are we here at TPOL advocating assassination.

What we DO think is needed is to implement the 25th Amendment here in the States: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

There are several ways this can play out. And possibly Uncle Joe can be persuaded to either resign (retire) or implement another part of the 25th Amendment: Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.

But neither of these require impeachment, which has now failed four times to remove a sitting president.

The problem with both the 25th Amendment options, we freely admit, is the same. The sitting Vice President, Miz Kamala. We are tempted to personally attack her, but know that would be wrong. What we can point out is that she has demonstrated her own incompetence at understanding the issues, dealing with other people, and managing matters. So much so that most Democrats have given up on her being an effective political leader (or even follower). She is as much a poster child for the failure of the American political and election process as either Uncle Joe or The Donald. Putting her behind the big desk is NOT regime change.

So it would be necessary for her to be persuaded to resign before the 25th Amendment process is started. And possibly replaced as Vice President by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. This would let the Democrats honor her long service and great “achievements” before she dies, and frankly give us a more competent Chief Executive (if still unacceptable to lovers of liberty) for a couple of years. If Miz Kamala can be persuaded to resign before the November elections.

Which is probably the only way what we are suggesting is remotely possible: by removing Uncle Joe and Miz Kamala, the Democrats in the Senate and the House (and the various States) will undoubtedly do much better in the 2022 elections than otherwise. Although much of their base will be shocked and angered – even outraged – that group of woke and “progressive” voters will NOT vote for Republicans or Libertarians – and will work very hard to keep those evil monsters out of power: they may hold their nose at the less-“liberal” Democrats (like the guy from West Virginia) but they will vote for their Democratic incumbent or challenger or fresh meat.

Well, we’ve spent our space today just talking about the need for and the way regime change might be possible in the FedGov, and will have to wait to talk about regime change in Ukraine.

Let us here at TPOL know your thoughts.



